Applications for our 2022-23 graduate program are open now, for commencement early in 2022.

Welcome to Serco, where we offer an amazing springboard for a management career unlike any other.

Across the two years on the Serco Graduate program, you’ll take on real challenges, work with inspiring leaders, and gain the skills, experience and commercial insight to set you on the path of a fulfilling career.

You’ll be encouraged to use your initiative, take on important responsibilities and gain practical experience across a number of our businesses and/or corporate functional teams. And you'll be offered challenging and diverse opportunities to explore the problems we're trying to solve, as well as work on the solutions that are needed to solve them.

In any given week you might find yourself undertaking research, presenting to our government customers, identifying opportunities for innovation, shaping new services, contributing to a competitive bid, assessing KPIs, supporting the transition of a multi-million-dollar contract, contributing to business transformation, or developing your people leadership skills.

And approaching the conclusion of the program you’ll be supported in identifying roles you’d like to pursue across our wide and diverse business.

So what are you waiting for? Join us and make a difference every day.